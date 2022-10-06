South Korea condemns North Korea's missile launches

South Korea's National Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's missile launches, which pose a serious challenge to the entire international community, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Council noted the fact that the latest provocations by North Korea were carried out at a time when the UN Security Council is meeting to discuss North Korean missile launches, and issued a strong condemnation of these actions, which pose a challenge to the entire international community that cannot be turned a blind eye, the agency quoted the South Korean presidential administration as saying.

The council also said it intends to increase military cooperation between South Korea and the United States, as well as between South Korea, the United States and Japan, and to take steps to strengthen the joint defense capabilities of South Korean and U.S. forces.

A warning was also issued that North Korean provocations would be met with a superior response, which has already been demonstrated, in particular by the re-deployment of the U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in the Sea of Japan, the Renhap report noted.

For his part, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that the authorities would take necessary appropriate measures to protect the lives and safety of people amid the ongoing provocations of the North Korea.