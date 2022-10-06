The "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival, which started in Paris on October 4, continued on 5-6 October in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the festival film screenings and book discussions took place.



As "Artsakhpress" informs, films of Armenian and French filmmakers were shown in the Vallex Garden Cinema Hall in Stepanakert.

Arus Gasparyan, the head of the event organization and relations department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic said:

"The films "Timpelbach's Children" by filmmaker Nikola Di Bari, “When the Wind Calms Down” by Nora Martirosyan and "The Snow Leopard" by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier were presented. "The films "Timpelbach's Children" by filmmaker Nikola Di Bari, “When the Wind Calms Down” by Nora Martirosyan and "The Snow Leopard" by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier were presented.



The events of the film "The Children of Timpelbach" take place in the small village of Timbelbach. For several weeks, the children have been playing multiple practical jokes and nasty tricks. The parents, overwrought decide to leave the village for what they think will only be one day. But nothing happens as planned: on the way back, they are taken prisoner by a group of soldiers.



"The Snow Leopard" by Marie Amiguet & Vincent Munier won the César Award for Best Documentary Film.



In the heart of the Tibetan highlands, photographer Vincent Munier leads writer Sylvain Tesson in his quest for the snow leopard. It introduces him to the delicate art of looking out, reading tracks and the patience necessary to catch a glimpse of the animals. While traveling, the two men weave a dialogue about the place among living beings and celebrate the beauty of the world.



''When the Wind Calms down" directed by Nora Martirosyan is a French-Armenian joint production film shot in Artsakh. The film received 4 César awards in 4 nominations: "Best Actor", "Best Screenplay", "Best Direction", "Best Film".

In the film, French specialist Alain arrives in Stepanakert to assess the airport and submit a report to his management, on which the future operation of the airport will depend. The entire course of the film is built as a revelation of Artsakh and its local population through the eyes of this foreigner. He discovers a new world and risks everything for everything.

Within the framework of the festival, discussions of books by Sylvain Tesson and Valery Toranyan were also held took place at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.