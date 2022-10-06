Charles Michel holds meeting with Ilham Aliyev

European Union Council President Charles Michel is holding a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is in Prague at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to participate in the summit of leaders of the European political community. The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel has started, the statement said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to have a meeting with Charles Michel, French and Azerbaijani Presidents in Prague today. Pashinyan's meeting with Turkish President is also announced.