Armenia PM arrives in Prague on working visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday arrived in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on a working visit, the PM’s office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The PM is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Vice-President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, and several other officials.

The Prime Minister will participate in the summit of the European Political Community today.

Within the framework of the visit, a four-sided meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Prague.

On the same day, a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled in Prague.