Turkey intends to disrupt transfer of Greek equipment to Aegean Islands

Turkey will continue to oppose the transfer of Greek armored vehicles to the Aegean islands with a non-military status, the country's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Anadolu reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey will not give up one step or one millimeter on the ground or at the negotiating table, he said during a speech at the National Defense University in Ankara, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to Akar, the Turkish side is taking all measures to thwart Athens' plans to militarize the islands.

At the same time, the minister noted that Ankara remains in favor of a peaceful settlement of the disagreements in the Aegean Sea.

The minister also assured that the Turkish military has taken all necessary precautions and is ready to counter any provocation from the Greek Cypriot side against the background of Washington's recent decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek administration of South Cyprus.