World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.
Oil prices grow weakly
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of December Brent crude futures rose 0.07% to $93.44 a barrel, while November WTI futures rose 0.02% to $87.79.
The price of oil on Thursday morning continues to rise, although now slightly, after the day before OPEC+ decided to reduce black gold production immediately by 2 million barrels per day from November, taking the agreed levels for August as a reference base.