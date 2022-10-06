Oil prices grow weakly

870 | September 30, 2022 16:37 An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

809 | September 30, 2022 17:28 Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia

789 | September 30, 2022 14:44 Belarus to be together with Russia, their union tighter than NATO — Lukashenko

783 | September 30, 2022 15:31 Forbes: Restricting Russian oil prices may be Biden's biggest energy mistake

772 | September 30, 2022 17:33 EU Condemns Russian Annexation, will Never Accept "Illegal" Referendums

771 | September 30, 2022 15:34 Catholicos Garegin II prepares new meeting with former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh

767 | September 30, 2022 16:54 Moscow to view strikes on new territories as act of aggression against Russia — Kremlin

745 | September 30, 2022 15:48 Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 32