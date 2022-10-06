At least 15 people died when their vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the central Aegean Sea early on Thursday, in the second maritime disaster involving migrants since Wednesday, Reuters reports citing the country's coastguard.

October 6, 2022, 10:31 At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sunken boat was carrying about 40 people, the coastguard said, citing five people that have been rescued so far. There were 15 bodies recovered, the agency said. That leaves about 20 people missing. The boat sank east of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey's coast.