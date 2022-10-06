Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos

At least 15 people died when their vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the central Aegean Sea early on Thursday, in the second maritime disaster involving migrants since Wednesday, Reuters reports citing the country's coastguard.

At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos

At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sunken boat was carrying about 40 people, the coastguard said, citing five people that have been rescued so far. There were 15 bodies recovered, the agency said. That leaves about 20 people missing. The boat sank east of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey's coast.


     

See also

Charles III will be crowned on June 3 in London

US president pledges another military aid package to Ukraine, worth $625 million

Putin approves ratification of treaties to admit new regions to Russia

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for research in quantum mechanics

EU leaders intend to ask European Commission to limit gas prices

Politics

Dutch MPs voice about latest Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia during debate in Parliament

Armenians held a Silent Protest in front of the Dutch Parliament (Tweede Kamer), preceding a debate of Dutch Parliament with Prime Minister Rutte, Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands (FAON) reports.

All news from section

Pashinyan to hold meeting with Erdogan, quadrilateral meeting with Aliyev in Prague

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will have a quadrilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President...

International monitoring mechanism for avoiding border incidents actively under discussion - Armenian FM

Armenia is actively discussing the use of an international monitoring mechanism to avoid border incidents...

CSTO Secretary General reported Armenian PM on Organization’s proposals – Russian Ambassador

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has reported Prime...

Artsakh says ready for direct talks with Azerbaijan, calls for comprehensive settlement involving all parties

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan commented on the possibility of direct negotiations...

Germany condemns violations of international humanitarian law – foreign ministry on Azeri execution of Armenian PoWs

The German Foreign Ministry said the “reports” on executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani...

Economy

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

All news from section

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Society

Teachers fallen for the sake of Motherland had a truly exceptional last lesson

During the 44-day Artsakh War, 24 employees of Artsakh public educational institutions, including 14 teachers were killed.

All news from section

FLYONE ARMENIA to start operating flights on the route Yerevan - Yekaterinburg –Yerevan

From 19 October 2022 FLYONE ARMENIA will start operating flights on the route Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan,...

Berdashen will soon have a new ceremony and sports hall

The building next to the secondary school named after Monte Melkonyan of the community of Berdashen of...

The teacher from Hadrut tries the utmost so that the pain and loss do not disrupt the students' studies

On the occasion of the Teacher's Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Gayane Narimanyan, a teacher of Manvelyan...

Long-day schools will be opened in two more communities of Artsakh

A project for the construction and furnishing of two more long-day schools in Artsakh has been approved.

The school building of Poghosagomer community needs reconstruction

The school building of Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is in an emergency condition...

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for research in quantum mechanics

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to a group of scientists, France’s Alain Aspect, US national...

Military

Condition of Armenian soldiers injured in latest Azerbaijani attacks improves

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured in Azerbaijani attacks in mid-September.

All news from section

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

Dutch MPs voice about latest Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia during debate in Parliament
At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos
Charles III will be crowned on June 3 in London
Pashinyan to hold meeting with Erdogan, quadrilateral meeting with Aliyev in Prague
International monitoring mechanism for avoiding border incidents actively under discussion - Armenian FM
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

All news from section

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

At least 15 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island Lesbos

All news from section

Charles III will be crowned on June 3 in London

US president pledges another military aid package to Ukraine, worth $625 million

Putin approves ratification of treaties to admit new regions to Russia

Most Read

month

week

day

Search