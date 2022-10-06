Charles III will be crowned on June 3 in London

Britain's King Charles III will be crowned next June 3 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Bloomberg reported, citing officials.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The coronation will be the centerpiece of a celebration marking the start of the monarch's reign. Charles ascended to the throne and was named king last month after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

By next June, the king will be 74 years old, making him the oldest crowned monarch in British history. The coronation is expected to be a more modest version of previous ceremonies, with room for representatives of different faiths and social groups, in keeping with the diversity of modern Britain. Charles would be crowned with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, more than 8,000 guests from 129 countries arrived at Westminster Abbey in central London, where temporary platforms were erected to accommodate guests, including all members of the British aristocracy.