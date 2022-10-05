Armenia is actively discussing the use of an international monitoring mechanism to avoid border incidents with Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in parliament.

October 5, 2022, 17:25 International monitoring mechanism for avoiding border incidents actively under discussion - Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said there is a universal understanding, including among international actors, that perhaps the elimination of the aftermath of the aggression and the signing of a peace treaty alone won’t create sufficient guarantees and that additional guarantees will be required, for example the presence of any international monitoring, observation or similar mechanism on the border with Azerbaijan.

“This is one of the instruments which is under discussion, in addition to other instruments. I can point out another instrument, for example pulling back the militaries from the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. There are various instruments, also an international monitoring mechanism and it is very actively being discussed,” the FM said.

Speaking about a recent claim made by former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian who said that the latest Azeri provocations on the border are connected with some undisclosed verbal agreements which were reached in addition to the 9 November, 2020 trilateral agreement, Mirzoyan said that he was perplexed when he read Oskanian’s article because the claims where substantiated by very suspicious allegations that some verbal agreements exist.

“There are no such agreements and we have numerously said this. Armenia hasn’t been and will not be part of any other agreement,” the FM said.