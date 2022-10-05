During the 44-day Artsakh War, 24 employees of Artsakh public educational institutions, including 14 teachers were killed.

October 5, 2022, 16:06 Teachers fallen for the sake of Motherland had a truly exceptional last lesson

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aida Gyanjumyan, the adviser to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"During the war, 14 of the teachers enlisted to defend the Motherland became ‘travelers of eternity’.

1 of the teachers was captured by the enemy, 4 are considered missing, and 24 employees of the education system were injured to varying degrees. Representatives of the sports field also took part in the war, of which 1 trainer fell on the battlefield and 2 were wounded; 40 athletes died, 37 were injured and 8 athletes are considered missing.

“They are always present in our souls and stories.

Our teachers had a truly exceptional last lesson. Looking directly into the eyes of death and realizing that their mother and sister are behind them, they went forward, ensuring the existence of the motherland at the cost of their lives," said Gyanjumyan.