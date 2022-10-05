Condition of Armenian soldiers injured in latest Azerbaijani attacks improves

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has provided an update on the health condition of Armenian soldiers injured in Azerbaijani attacks in mid-September.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As of October 5, 61 of the military personnel wounded in the latest Azerbaijani military aggression have successfully undergone treatment and have been discharged from hospitals. 40 servicemen have completed treatment and are on rehabilitation leave,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Panorama.am informs.

The Defense Ministry says that there are currently no more wounded soldiers in critical condition in hospitals.