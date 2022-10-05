The building next to the secondary school named after Monte Melkonyan of the community of Berdashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being constructed, the Ministry of Urban Planning informs.

October 5, 2022, 12:02 Berdashen will soon have a new ceremony and sports hall

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The building being built next to the school is a three-story building, which will have a ceremony hall and a sports hall in addition to classrooms.

The construction works are carried out with the financial support of the state budget, and the contractor is the Tigran Mets LLC.

