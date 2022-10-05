The teacher from Hadrut tries the utmost so that the pain and loss do not disrupt the educational process

On the occasion of the Teacher's Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Gayane Narimanyan, a teacher of Manvelyan secondary school of the town of Hadrut.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Manvelyan secondary school has been reopened in Stepanakert after the Third Artsakh War.

Gayane Narimanyan continues to teach and educate generations.

"The teacher's mission is to educate and bring up a worthy citizen for tomorrow, which is both responsible and pleasant.

For more than ten years, faithful to that mission, I have been educating students taking the first steps towards the world of knowledge, and during these years I have realized that a teacher should be able to correctly assess any situation, instill optimism in children, which is especially important in post-war Artsakh.

As a teacher, I am trying to apply my methods so that pain and loss do not disrupt the educational process," said G. Narimanyan, in particular.

Gayane Narimanyan also congratulated her colleagues on the Teacher’s Day.

"I wish Artsakh teachers patience, fruitful work under a peaceful sky, acquisition of new methods," said the teacher.