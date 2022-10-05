Germany condemns violations of international humanitarian law – foreign ministry on Azeri execution of Armenian PoWs

The German Foreign Ministry said the “reports” on executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani troops are “extremely concerning and must be clarified.”
United States President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the release of...
A phone conversation was held between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the U.S. Secretary of State and...
Greece strongly condemns the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani forces and...
All issues relating to Artsakh are first of all being discussed with the authorities of Artsakh and while...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says he is planning to discuss the issues related to the...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the matter of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
On the occasion of the Teacher's Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Gayane Narimanyan, a teacher of Manvelyan secondary school of the town of Hadrut.
A project for the construction and furnishing of two more long-day schools in Artsakh has been approved.
The school building of Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is in an emergency condition...
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to a group of scientists, France’s Alain Aspect, US national...
Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...
On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the...
Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni...
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...
The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
