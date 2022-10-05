Germany condemns violations of international humanitarian law – foreign ministry on Azeri execution of Armenian PoWs

The German Foreign Ministry said the “reports” on executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani troops are “extremely concerning and must be clarified.”

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The reports on executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijanis are extremely concerning and must be clarified. Germany condemns the violations of international humanitarian law,” the German Foreign Ministry said in response to a query from Haypress media outlet.

The footage of the gruesome killings of Armenian PoWs by Azeri troops was posted online in Azeri social media.

The authenticity of the video has been validated by the Human Rights Defender and the Defense Ministry using video data base material, comparative analyses of terrain, weather conditions, conversations and uniforms of the troops.

Analysis of the video showed that it was filmed on September 13, during the large-scale Azeri attack on Armenia.

Armenia officially applied to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice on October 3 over the executions.