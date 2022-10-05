United States President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the release of the 17 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

October 5, 2022, 10:47 US continues to support ongoing efforts to reach lasting peace agreement – White House National Security Advisor

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome Azerbaijan’s return of the 17 Armenian POWs from the recent violence. The United States continues to support ongoing efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement,” Sullivan tweeted.

Azerbaijan released 17 Armenian prisoners of war on October 4 at US mediation.