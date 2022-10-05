Artsakhpress

US continues to support ongoing efforts to reach lasting peace agreement – White House National Security Advisor

United States President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the release of the 17 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome Azerbaijan’s return of the 17 Armenian POWs from the recent violence. The United States continues to support ongoing efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement,” Sullivan tweeted.

Azerbaijan released 17 Armenian prisoners of war on October 4 at US mediation.


     

Germany condemns violations of international humanitarian law – foreign ministry on Azeri execution of Armenian PoWs

The German Foreign Ministry said the “reports” on executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani troops are “extremely concerning and must be clarified.”

United States President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the release of...

Creation of Stepanakert-Baku discussion mechanism discussed during Mirzoyan-Bayramov- Blinken call

A phone conversation was held between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the U.S. Secretary of State and...

Greece strongly condemns execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani forces

Greece strongly condemns the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani forces and...

‘I don’t think word Artsakh can be in Armenia-Azerbaijan possible peace treaty’ – Speaker of Parliament

All issues relating to Artsakh are first of all being discussed with the authorities of Artsakh and while...

It’s possible that CSTO itself could withdraw from Armenia – Alen Simonyan

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says he is planning to discuss the issues related to the...

Sabah: Erdogan to discuss Turkey-Armenia relations’ normalization, with Pashinyan in Prague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the matter of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

The teacher from Hadrut tries the utmost so that the pain and loss do not disrupt the students' studies

On the occasion of the Teacher's Day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Gayane Narimanyan, a teacher of Manvelyan secondary school of the town of Hadrut.

Long-day schools will be opened in two more communities of Artsakh

A project for the construction and furnishing of two more long-day schools in Artsakh has been approved.

The school building of Poghosagomer community needs reconstruction

The school building of Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is in an emergency condition...

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for research in quantum mechanics

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to a group of scientists, France’s Alain Aspect, US national...

People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. Ruben Vardanyan visited the Khnapat community

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...

An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the...

Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a...

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan

EU leaders intend to ask European Commission to limit gas prices

Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons

Russia keeps a close eye on Ukraine's attempt to join NATO — Kremlin

