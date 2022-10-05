US continues to support ongoing efforts to reach lasting peace agreement – White House National Security Advisor

United States President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the release of the 17 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome Azerbaijan’s return of the 17 Armenian POWs from the recent violence. The United States continues to support ongoing efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement,” Sullivan tweeted.
Azerbaijan released 17 Armenian prisoners of war on October 4 at US mediation.