IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Armenia's economy relies on Metsamor NPP, and IAEA will continue to offer support, to help the plant provide low-carbon energy safely and securely. Pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to Metsamor and impressed with the commitment of its dedicated staff,” Grossi tweeted after visiting the plant on October 4.