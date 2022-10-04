Long-day schools will be opened in two more communities of Artsakh

A project for the construction and furnishing of two more long-day schools in Artsakh has been approved.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh informed, detailing that this time the sponsoring of the program was undertaken by "Barnabas" International Foundation.

With their efforts, the "Long Day School" program will be implemented in the schools of Khnapat and Kichan communities.