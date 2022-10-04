The school building of Poghosagomer community needs reconstruction

The school building of Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is in an emergency condition and needs reconstruction.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Arustamyan, the head of the Poghosagomer community, told "Artsakhpress".

"The village of Ghazarohogh is also included in the community. Among the many problems in the village, the primary issue is the reconstruction of the school building. 45 students study in the educational center. There are 32 pre-school children in the village, so there is also a need for a pre-school," the head of the community said.

Talking about the issue of residents' employment, the head of the community informed that most of them mainly work in the “Base Metals” company, and some of them are engaged in farming, cultivating the land and the garden near the house.

According to Artak Arustamyan, some construction works were carried out in the community after the war.

"The roads of the village have been asphalted, the roofs of many houses have been changed, the water supply problem is currently being solved," added the head of the Poghosagomer community.