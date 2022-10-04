Nobel Prize in physics awarded for research in quantum mechanics

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to a group of scientists, France’s Alain Aspect, US national John Clauser and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The prize was awarded "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science," the committee's statement reads.

The researchers described the effect of "entangled quantum states" where two particles that used to be part of the same system behave like a single unit even when they are far apart.

"Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have each conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the committee noted.

"It has become increasingly clear that a new kind of quantum technology is emerging. We can see that the laureates’ work with entangled states is of great importance, even beyond the fundamental questions about the interpretation of quantum mechanics," noted Anders Irback, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.