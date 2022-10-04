‘I don’t think word Artsakh can be in Armenia-Azerbaijan possible peace treaty’ – Speaker of Parliament

All issues relating to Artsakh are first of all being discussed with the authorities of Artsakh and while making a decision, preference is given to the opinion of the elected authorities of Artsakh. As for the peace treaty, there is no such document and there is no example we could speak of, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters at a briefing.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “At the same time, let’s fix one thing: the Republic of Armenia has never had territorial claims to its neighbor countries. The talk is about the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.

Asked whether it’s possible that with the peace agreement, by recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh will be deprived of the right to self-determination, the Speaker said: “Look, we have recognized each other’s territorial integrity back in 1991 and there are signed documents also in the future where we have recognized each other’s territorial integrity. I repeat once again, the Republic of Armenia has never had any territorial claim since independence, the talk related to the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination. These are issues of rights, and I don’t think that the word Artsakh can be in the potential document to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is my personal opinion”.

When asked what will be the red line of the leadership of Armenia, he stated: “There is no document now, so I need to talk about red lines? We are ready to sign a peace treaty based on international norms”, the Speaker said.