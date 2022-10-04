Greece strongly condemns execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani forces

Greece strongly condemns the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani forces and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS:“Utterly appalled by the horrific reports of the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces. Greece strongly condemns such acts of violence and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account”, the Foreign Ministry said.