Artsakhpress

Politics

Sabah: Erdogan to discuss Turkey-Armenia relations’ normalization, with Pashinyan in Prague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the matter of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, news.am informs, citing Sabah daily of Turkey.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was noted that Erdogan himself had announced this on October 1 in the Turkish parliament.

Before that, the mass media had informed about the planned meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Turkey in the Check capital Prague, within the framework of the inaugural summit of the European Political Community.

The Armenian authorities have not denies such a possibility.

Sabah daily added that this meeting will be held on Thursday.


     

Politics

Greece strongly condemns execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani forces

Greece strongly condemns the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani forces and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

‘I don’t think word Artsakh can be in Armenia-Azerbaijan possible peace treaty’ – Speaker of Parliament

All issues relating to Artsakh are first of all being discussed with the authorities of Artsakh and while...

It’s possible that CSTO itself could withdraw from Armenia – Alen Simonyan

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says he is planning to discuss the issues related to the...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the matter of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations...

Catholicos of All Armenians to have separate discussions with Armenia, Artsakh ex-presidents

Catholicos of All Armenians appreciates the willingness of the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh...

French Foreign Ministry calls for bringing Azerbaijani servicemen to justice for their war crime against Armenian POWs

French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement over the recent footage showing a group...

I offered Ruben Vardanyan to assume the position of State Minister of the Artsakh Republic. President Harutyunyan

I offered Ruben Vardanyan, a philanthropist, highly experienced and knowledgeable public figure, whose...

Economy

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Society

People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. Ruben Vardanyan visited the Khnapat community

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region and had a meeting with the residents.

An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the...

Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni...

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory...

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Military

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a result of the September 13th aggression against Armenia, Deputy head of the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Affairs, Diana Karazyan told reporters, adding that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Azerbaijan to provide details about the captives, but it, as always, has provided general information.

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.

India to supply arms and ammunition to Armenia worth around $244 mln

India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Diaspora

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan

EU leaders intend to ask European Commission to limit gas prices

Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons

Russia keeps a close eye on Ukraine's attempt to join NATO — Kremlin

