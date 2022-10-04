Sabah: Erdogan to discuss Turkey-Armenia relations’ normalization, with Pashinyan in Prague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the matter of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, news.am informs, citing Sabah daily of Turkey.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was noted that Erdogan himself had announced this on October 1 in the Turkish parliament.

Before that, the mass media had informed about the planned meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Turkey in the Check capital Prague, within the framework of the inaugural summit of the European Political Community.

The Armenian authorities have not denies such a possibility.

Sabah daily added that this meeting will be held on Thursday.