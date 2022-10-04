Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says he is planning to discuss the issues related to the CSTO during his upcoming visit to Russia.

October 4, 2022, 14:43 It’s possible that CSTO itself could withdraw from Armenia – Alen Simonyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked whether or not PM Pashinyan was referring to Russia when he said that Armenia has paid hundreds of millions of dollars for new armaments but still hasn’t been supplied with the weapons including by allies, Simonyan said he doesn’t have information on who the PM was referring to. However, he added: “I think that if there is such thing then perhaps it could have something to do with the events taking place in Ukraine.”

Speaker Simonyan said that during his visit to Russia he will discuss issues related to the CSTO and the Armenia-Russia mutual assistance treaty. “Armenia invoked this, and if I am not mistaken we still haven’t received a reaction. We didn’t even get a negative reaction,” Simonyan said.

Asked whether or not Armenia considers withdrawing from the CSTO, Simonyan said: “It is very possible that the CSTO itself will make a decision to withdraw from Armenia, because if this organization isn’t giving a proper reaction, I still maintain my opinion that we must deliberate and understand. But at the same time this is not a game for us to make some abrupt moves without knowing what to do next, what would follow. But definitely there is a problem, I have spoken about this,” Simonyan said.