Catholicos of All Armenians appreciates the willingness of the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh to discuss the challenges facing the country and the possible ways to overcome them at a format of the recent meeting, Director of Information System at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Yesayi Artenyan said in a statement.

October 4, 2022, 13:43 Catholicos of All Armenians to have separate discussions with Armenia, Artsakh ex-presidents

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “His Holiness Garegin II will hold separate discussions with the presidents, as a result of which the continuation of this format meetings will be clarified”, the statement says.