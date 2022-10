I offered Ruben Vardanyan, a philanthropist, highly experienced and knowledgeable public figure, whose decision to move to Artsakh I welcomed among the first, to assume the position of State Minister of the Artsakh Republic, ready to grant him broad powers of making decisions and acting.

October 4, 2022, 12:06 I offered Ruben Vardanyan to assume the position of State Minister of the Artsakh Republic. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyan wrote on his Facebook page. "One can write a long story about Ruben, touch upon his courageous decisions, devotion to the Motherland and people. However, today is exclusively the time to act and I am waiting for his decision on my offer. I hope we will start our cooperation in the coming weeks. I will inform about more details further on.