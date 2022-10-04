French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement over the recent footage showing a group of Armenian prisoners of war being executed by Azerbaijani troops.

October 4, 2022, 12:12 French Foreign Ministry calls for bringing Azerbaijani servicemen to justice for their war crime against Armenian POWs

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The videos of the execution of Armenian prisoners by the Azerbaijani army are deeply shocking. France takes note of the fact that, according to its statement, Azerbaijan has started to investigate these acts, and it calls for their perpetrators to be brought to justice," the respective statement of the French foreign ministry noted.