Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly commented on the footage showing a group of Armenian prisoners of war being executed by Azerbaijani troops.

October 4, 2022, 11:43 ‘Perpetrators of violence must be held to account’ – Canadian FM on Azeri war crime committed against Armenian POWs

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing Armenian prisoners of war are deeply disturbing”, she said on Twitter. “Perpetrators of such violence must be held to account and the region must return to a place of stability”, the FM added.