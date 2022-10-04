IAEA chief to visit Armenia

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will pay a working visit to Armenia on Tuesday and Wednesday, upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit Grossi will have meetings with the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan and Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, the foreign ministry said.

The IAEA Director General will also visit the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant and the Fanarjyan National Center of Oncology. Grossi will deliver a lecture at the Yerevan State University.