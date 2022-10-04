NATO supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Javier Colomina

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said that NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Good to meet in Brussels with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia. We discussed the situation in the region & the status of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Sunday’s meeting of FM in Geneva. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Colomina tweeted.

Grigoryan visited the NATO headquarters in Brussels where he also met with the NATO Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee (DPRC) on October 3.