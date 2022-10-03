Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened an extended sitting of the Security Council

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, meeting the proposal of the National Assembly’s political forces convened an extended sitting of the Security Council with the participation of a number of high-ranking officials, representatives of all the parliamentary forces and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened an extended sitting of the Security Council

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened an extended sitting of the Security Council
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Recent military-political developments around the Artsakh Republic were on the discussion agenda. Following the thorough discussions, the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic adopted a statement. The statement reads:
“Concerned by the serious challenges caused by current developments in the world and in our region,
Reaffirming the positions of the Artsakh Republic executive and legislative power branches regarding the future of Artsakh, Referring to the September 19 address of the Artsakh Republic President,
Considering the new developments following it, in particular, concerns of our public regarding some of the thoughts and views expressed in the interview of the Premier of the Republic of Armenia given to the Armenian Public Television on September 30,
We, all the participants of the extended sitting of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic, declare:
  • We record that as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression of 2020 and the subsequent two-year military-political developments, we actually have a situation where Azerbaijan, with Turkey's unconditional support, has gained influential leverage and is aggressively using them to realize its most ambitious aspirations. Azerbaijan's actions are accompanied by consistent use of force and threat of force, aggravating manifestations of the Armenophobe state policy, and other gross violations of the fundamental norms of international law. Using all the levers, Azerbaijan strives to ensure its oppressive and dictating position not only in relations with the Republic of Armenia, but also to abort any format and efforts for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, declaring that it has solved the problem by war. Contrary to that, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and other international actors have reaffirmed by different formulations the existence of the conflict and the need for its comprehensive settlement.
 
  • The position of the Artsakh Republic has always been clear: the Karabakh conflict should be settled on the basis of the full and non-negotiable recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the results of its realization. It is undeniable that in 1991 the people of Artsakh declared independence in conformity with the norms of international law and USSR legislation, and Artsakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan. Moreover, the fact that the Artsakh Republic is not recognized internationally does not mean that the people of Artsakh have no natural rights and the Artsakh Republic does not exist. Despite all the difficulties and challenges, from now on we will continue our chosen path towards determining and managing our own destiny in our own homeland.
 
  •  The long-term and stable security of Artsakh should be ensured through our own defense capacities, the termless mission of Russian peacekeepers, and all possible tools of the Republic of Armenia. Improving our own defense capacities is an ongoing effort and is in the spotlight of our attention. The Russian peacekeeping mission, despite the additional challenges of recent months, continues to be the main international guarantee of the security of the people of Artsakh. Within this context, we consider the attempts to worsen traditional relations with natural allies as extremely dangerous.
 
  • The Artsakh Republic and the Artsakh Armenians stand by the statehood and people of Mother Armenia in overcoming all vital challenges, because it has been stipulated by our national values and interests. We perceive that the possible signing of an interstate agreement regulating the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations can become an important basis for guaranteeing the sovereign and safe future of the Republic of Armenia, regional stability and peace. However, taking into account the importance of the interests of the Artsakh Armenians, as an inseparable part of the Armenian people, in these relations, we emphasize that any document that may ignore the existence of the Karabakh conflict, undermine the prospect of its fair settlement, and limit the possibilities of international recognition of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination and the results of its implementation is unacceptable for us, including the false agenda of its subordination to the principle of territorial integrity. Within this context, we highlight the periodic consultations between the authorities of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia on the topic, within the framework of which the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia presents details of international negotiations to the Artsakh Republic President, and the President, in his turn, presents the positions of the Artsakh Republic authorities, including their disagreements.
 
  • During the past three decades, both the logic and the practical steps of the Armenian people's national-liberation struggle and state-building process were based on consolidating the pan-Armenian potential and directing the political support of our friends and allies in the right direction. Taking into account the positive experience of the past, the best guarantee for overcoming these difficult challenges faced by the Armenian people is the manifestation of national unity. We have always appreciated the consistent support of the entire Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia to the Artsakh Republic, without which we could not have recorded numerous important successes in our struggle. In that sense, there is simply no alternative to maintaining and cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. Our national values and interests imply that regardless of anything, Mother Armenia should always be next to Artsakh in all spheres, especially in terms of guaranteeing the security of the people of Artsakh and international recognition of the right to self-determination.
 
  • It is undeniable that the beneficiary of the future of Artsakh is the entire Armenian people, and the interests of Armenia and Artsakh should be seen as a single whole. Considering especially the post-war context and challenges, we highlight that as long as the Artsakh Republic is not included in the conflict resolution process as a full-fledged member and within the framework of a high international format, the Republic of Armenia is obliged and authorized to represent and protect the rights and interests of the people of Artsakh on international platforms. Those obligations and powers are fixed by a number of internal and international documents, including the OSCE documents and the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020. Hence, we are ready to conduct negotiations with Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict, in case of restoration of the full-fledged format of negotiations, where the Artsakh Republic is recognized as a full party.
 
The authorities of the Artsakh Republic will continue to follow the geopolitical and regional developments, taking appropriate steps to manage the risks arising from the situation”.

     

Politics

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened an extended sitting of the Security Council

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, meeting the proposal of the National Assembly’s political forces convened an extended sitting of the Security Council with the participation of a number of high-ranking officials, representatives of all the parliamentary forces and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

All news from section

Japan seeking to normalize diplomatic ties with North Korea, PM says

Tokyo has been striving to normalize diplomatic relations with North Korea and solve problems around...

Ex-President of Armenia calls on int’l community, institutions to give proper and targeted response to Azeri war crimes

The Office of the former President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement calling the latest...

Azerbaijani war crimes committed against Armenian POWs under Spanish media spotlight

The video showing a group of Armenian prisoners of war being killed by the Azerbaijani troops has been...

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs for already the second time – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian prisoners of war for already the second...

Spain lawmaker: Savage images of Azerbaijani soldiers shooting Armenian POWs to death are unacceptable

Anton Gomez-Reino, a member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, has considered the killing of Armenian...

Artsakh to develop practical mechanisms for exercise of electoral right of displaced citizens

Legislative amendments are expected in Artsakh aimed at ensuring respective effective tools for the exercise...

Economy

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Society

People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. Ruben Vardanyan visited the Khnapat community

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region and had a meeting with the residents.

All news from section

An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the...

Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni...

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory...

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Military

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a result of the September 13th aggression against Armenia, Deputy head of the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Affairs, Diana Karazyan told reporters, adding that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Azerbaijan to provide details about the captives, but it, as always, has provided general information.

All news from section

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.

India to supply arms and ammunition to Armenia worth around $244 mln

India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened an extended sitting of the Security Council
Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons
Japan seeking to normalize diplomatic ties with North Korea, PM says
Ex-President of Armenia calls on int’l community, institutions to give proper and targeted response to Azeri war crimes
Azerbaijani war crimes committed against Armenian POWs under Spanish media spotlight
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

All news from section

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Diaspora

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

All news from section

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons

All news from section

Russia keeps a close eye on Ukraine's attempt to join NATO — Kremlin

Japan PM declares intention to conclude peace treaty with Russia

Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro to contend in second round of Brazil’s presidential elections

Most Read

month

week

day

Search