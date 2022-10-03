Ex-President of Armenia calls on int’l community, institutions to give proper and targeted response to Azeri war crimes

The Office of the former President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement calling the latest atrocities of Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian prisoners of war a war crime.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The continuous atrocities by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian prisoners of war are a war crime. The international community and institutions should give a proper and targeted response to those crimes”, the statement says.