The video showing a group of Armenian prisoners of war being killed by the Azerbaijani troops has been in the spotlight of the Spanish media outlets.

October 3, 2022, 16:17 Azerbaijani war crimes committed against Armenian POWs under Spanish media spotlight

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Europe Press published an article entitled “EU urges to investigate the alleged executions of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani soldiers”, where it also posted the Twitter post of EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The news agency comments on the footage spread on Telegram channels which shows how Azerbaijani troops brutally shoot Armenian captives, as well as the statement of the Armenian defense ministry on the video.

Spanish radio Cope also published an article with a similar headline. The article starts with the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who condemns the execution of Armenian POWs.

“Yet another horrific video circulated in social media: Azerbaijani soldiers are arbitrarily executing group of Armenian POWs on sovereign Armenian territory. International community should strongly condemn and address this war crime and take appropriate measures to halt Azerbaijan’s aggression”, Cope radio quoted the PM’s post.

The Twitter post of EU’s Special Representative has also been included in the article.

Another Spanish radio Cadena SER released an article entitled “Armenia condemns the killing of a group of POWs by Azerbaijan a week after ceasefire agreement”, which has also posted the Twitter posts of PM Pashinyan and EU’s Special Representative Toivo Klaar.