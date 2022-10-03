Artsakh athlete won another victory in the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh boxer Eric Arstamyan has reached the final stage after defeating another competitor, an Irish athlete, in the European Senior Boxing Championship held in Italy.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress".

"Boxer Erik Arstamyan started the European Championship with a victory over an opponent from Turkey. The second fight was with an athlete representing Bulgaria. The game ended with our athlete’s victory 4:1," noted Daniel Mkrtchyan, adding that the boxer from Artsakh, who is participating in the championship as part of the Armenian national team, will have one more fight on October 4.