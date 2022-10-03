Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Sport

Artsakh athlete won another victory in the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh boxer Eric Arstamyan has reached the final stage after defeating another competitor, an Irish athlete, in the European Senior Boxing Championship held in Italy.

Artsakh athlete won another victory in the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh athlete won another victory in the European Championship and reached the final stage

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress".

"Boxer Erik Arstamyan started the European Championship with a victory over an opponent from Turkey. The second fight was with an athlete representing Bulgaria. The game ended with our athlete’s victory 4:1," noted Daniel Mkrtchyan, adding that the boxer from Artsakh, who is participating in the championship as part of  the Armenian national team, will have one more fight on October 4.


     

Politics

Japan seeking to normalize diplomatic ties with North Korea, PM says

Tokyo has been striving to normalize diplomatic relations with North Korea and solve problems around Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a policy speech at a plenary session of Japan’s lower house of parliament on Monday.

All news from section

Ex-President of Armenia calls on int’l community, institutions to give proper and targeted response to Azeri war crimes

The Office of the former President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement calling the latest...

Azerbaijani war crimes committed against Armenian POWs under Spanish media spotlight

The video showing a group of Armenian prisoners of war being killed by the Azerbaijani troops has been...

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs for already the second time – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian prisoners of war for already the second...

Spain lawmaker: Savage images of Azerbaijani soldiers shooting Armenian POWs to death are unacceptable

Anton Gomez-Reino, a member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, has considered the killing of Armenian...

Artsakh to develop practical mechanisms for exercise of electoral right of displaced citizens

Legislative amendments are expected in Artsakh aimed at ensuring respective effective tools for the exercise...

Armenia demands clear assessment of Azerbaijan's appalling war crimes

Armenia demands a clear assessment of the appalling war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani military,...

Economy

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Society

People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. Ruben Vardanyan visited the Khnapat community

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region and had a meeting with the residents.

All news from section

An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the...

Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni...

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory...

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Military

Azerbaijan confirmed holding 17 Armenian POWs after latest aggression – ECHR

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it is holding 17 Armenian prisoners of war who were taken captive as a result of the September 13th aggression against Armenia, Deputy head of the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Affairs, Diana Karazyan told reporters, adding that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Azerbaijan to provide details about the captives, but it, as always, has provided general information.

All news from section

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.

India to supply arms and ammunition to Armenia worth around $244 mln

India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons
Japan seeking to normalize diplomatic ties with North Korea, PM says
Ex-President of Armenia calls on int’l community, institutions to give proper and targeted response to Azeri war crimes
Azerbaijani war crimes committed against Armenian POWs under Spanish media spotlight
Artsakh athlete won another victory in the European Championship and reached the final stage
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

All news from section

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Diaspora

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

All news from section

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

Emotions must not prevail, says Kremlin after Kadyrov’s remark about nuclear weapons

All news from section

Russia keeps a close eye on Ukraine's attempt to join NATO — Kremlin

Japan PM declares intention to conclude peace treaty with Russia

Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro to contend in second round of Brazil’s presidential elections

Most Read

month

week

day

Search