Russia keeps a close eye on Ukraine's attempt to join NATO — Kremlin

Moscow is closely monitoring the situation around Kiev's bid to join NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, recalling that Ukraine's aspiration to join the alliance was one of the reasons for the special military operation, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are monitoring this decision very closely. And we remember that it was Ukraine's NATO orientation and confirmation of Ukraine's future membership in NATO that was one of the reasons for the special military operation," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman also drew attention to the fact that the NATO countries showed different reactions to Kiev's statement. "There are countries there that support this option of accelerated accession, there are countries that do not. In any case, everyone refers to the consensus rule," Peskov commented on the situation.

Last Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join NATO on an accelerated basis. The organization's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not respond to a direct question from reporters about whether the alliance was ready to consider such an application.