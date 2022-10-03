People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. Ruben Vardanyan visited the Khnapat community

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region and had a meeting with the residents.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: He wrote on his Facebook page.

"Our strength is in our confidence towards our villages and our own capabilities. We should learn a lot from the residents of the village of Khnapat. Only months ago, the enemy shelled the village again, but they don't even think of leaving their home. They are standing firm on their land and are still implementing plans for the future.

A significant part of the village's land is under the enemy's target, which causes problems for the agricultural work. But despair is not for these people. With the support of their compatriot living in Russia, they have established a refrigeration farm in the village and are thinking about having a processing plant and exporting the delicious fruits of their village. And they created an opportunity for organizing creative classes for the children of the village.

Visiting the village of Khnapat and meeting the residents was extremely important for me. People living in constant immediate danger better understand the situation and formulate our problems. They are concerned that not everyone realizes the seriousness of the danger of losing their homeland. The meeting with them was inspiring. People with such will, spirit and roots cannot be broken. It is not possible to break the people united around the idea of ​​defending Motherland," he wrote, in particular.