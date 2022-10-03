Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs for already the second time – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian prisoners of war for already the second time, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is already the second time when Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs. The first case was in May, when a promise was made in Brussels, and the second time is now, when in Washington Azerbaijan committed to release 17 Armenian POWs until 9/30”, the PM said on Twitter.