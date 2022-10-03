Despite complicated relations with Russia over Ukraine, Japan is firmly committed to resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a keynote speech in parliament, news.am informs.

October 3, 2022, 12:47 Japan PM declares intention to conclude peace treaty with Russia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Because of the situation in Ukraine, Russian-Japanese relations are in a difficult situation, but we firmly adhere to the direction of solving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty," Kishida said.