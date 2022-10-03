Artsakh to develop practical mechanisms for exercise of electoral right of displaced citizens

Legislative amendments are expected in Artsakh aimed at ensuring respective effective tools for the exercise of the electoral right of citizens who were displaced from the occupied territories of the Republic.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yevgenya Hakobyan, Head of the Department of Legislative Affairs at the Ministry of Justice of Artsakh, said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

She said that the Parliament has already debated and approved the bill on making an amendment to the Law on Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh, according to which the deadline for making those amendments has been extended and set for February 1, 2023, instead of October 1, 2022.

“Taking into account the problems that emerge in practice regarding the exercise of the electoral right of a group of citizens, and in order to develop effective and practical mechanisms for their participation in elections and referendums, there was a need to extend the deadline for conducting these legislative amendments. Before the end of the deadline, the relevant authorities will conduct deeper and comprehensive studies which will serve a base for the development of effective mechanisms aimed at solving the problem”, she said, adding that the working version of the amendments to the Electoral Code is already being circulated.