Anton Gomez-Reino, a member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, has considered the killing of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) by the armed forces of Azerbaijan unacceptable.

October 3, 2022, 10:32 Spain lawmaker: Savage images of Azerbaijani soldiers shooting Armenian POWs to death are unacceptable

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The savage images of Azerbaijani soldiers shooting Armenian prisoners of war to death are unacceptable. It is doubly intolerable to perversely use the political position that your [natural] gas gives you (in times of world hunger) to carry out invasions and violate human rights," the aforesaid Spanish lawmaker wrote on Twitter, news.am informs.

A video was disseminated on the Azerbaijani Telegram channels, in which it is seen how the Azerbaijani servicemen brutally shoot the Armenian POWs to death.