On October 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met in Geneva.

October 3, 2022, 09:23 During the Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting the establishment of a discussion mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku was discussed

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side on the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war. The importance of introducing international mechanisms for border situation control was highlighted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasised that the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces should receive a clear assessment by international bodies, and the criminals should be brought to justice.

The sides exchanged views on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring the rights and security guarantees for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including through the establishment of a discussion mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku.