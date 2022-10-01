Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Los Angeles City Council Session

On September 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the session of the Los Angeles City Council and delivered a speech, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the prospects of development of the Los Angeles-Artsakh relations, the current processes in the South Caucasus region, and the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement were touched upon during the session.

Minister Babayan noted the importance of the relations between the Republic of Artsakh and the City of Los Angeles, stressing that the people of Artsakh highly appreciate the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the metropolis, assessing it as an important moral, political and humanitarian exemplary decision.

Touching upon the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh stressed that the position of official Stepanakert had remained unchanged - Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister also noted the importance of restoration of the full-fledged format of the negotiations within the frameworks of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan were present at the session.