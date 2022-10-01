The World Bank on Friday approved additional aid of $530 million to Ukraine. This was announced by Anna Bjerde, World Bank Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

October 1, 2022, 11:44 World Bank approves additional $530M in aid to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, the World Bank Board approved $530 million in additional financing for Ukraine,” Bjerde wrote on Twitter.

She added that this assistance will ensure that Ukraine “can sustain essential services like health, education, & pensions.”