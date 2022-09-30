Artsakhpress

EU Condemns Russian Annexation, will Never Accept "Illegal" Referendums

The European Union said on Friday it firmly condemned the annexation by Russia of occupied Ukraine regions, adding it would never recognise "illegal" referendums held there and would tighten its sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The European Council, which groups the 27 EU member states, said in a statement on behalf of those members that Russia's wilful undermining of the international order was putting global security at risk.

"We do not and will never recognise the illegal 'referenda' that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results," the statement said.

"We will strengthen our restrictive measures countering Russia's illegal actions. They will further increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression," it said.


     

Catholicos Garegin II prepares new meeting with former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh

In order to prepare the next meeting between the former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, held separate meetings with the former leaders these days, Director of the Information Center at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Yesayi Artenyan wrote on Facebook.

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the Stepanakert's Primary School N 1 after Khachatur Abovyan.

Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for creating favorable conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is being discussed, reports TASS.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

