Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the treaties on the inclusion of the two Donbass republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, which declared independence from Ukraine, into the Russian Federation, RT reports.

September 30, 2022, 17:28 Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Friday’s ceremony marks the start of the formal process of their accession to Russia.

The heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, as well as the leaders of Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, Vladimir Saldo and Evgeny Balitsky, signed the accession treaties together with Putin at Friday's ceremony.

The treaties will now be submitted to Russia’s Constitutional Court, which will assess them to ensure they do not violate Russian law. Once they are cleared, the agreements will have to be ratified first by the State Duma – the lower house of the Russian parliament – and then by the Federal Council, its upper house.

The lawmakers will also need to pass legislation on incorporating the two republics and two regions into Russia. The Donbass republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye, will become part of Russia no sooner than the law is signed by Putin.