An event dedicated to the anniversary of the 44-day war organized in Stepanakert's School N 1

On September 30, an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the 44-day war was organized in the Stepanakert's Primary School N 1 after Khachatur Abovyan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the event was titled "Artsakh, My Motherland".

“The message of the event is that despite the heavy losses, the challenges we face today and the ongoing war, the heart of Artsakh continues to beat. We owe a debt to the martyred heroes: we must live in this holy land, every inch of which is soaked in blood,” said the school organizer Anoush Avanesyan.

The school principal Lena Mnatsakanyan noted that the students expressed the feelings of every resident of Artsakh with their speeches.

"We should live in our country defending our rights.

Today, the one who is strong wins in the world, and the one who is smart is strong," added L. Avanesyan.