Russia will view strikes on its new territories as an act of aggression, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, Tass informs.

September 30, 2022, 16:54 Moscow to view strikes on new territories as act of aggression against Russia — Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It will be nothing else," the spokesman said, answering a question if Moscow will view Ukrainian strikes on the new territories as an act of aggression against Russia.

Referendums on accession to Russia took place in DPR and LPR, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson region between September 23 and 27. In all four entities, the vast majority of voters favored accession to Russia. The ceremony of signing of accession treaties will take place on 15:00 Friday in the Grand Kremlin Palace.