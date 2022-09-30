Catholicos Garegin II prepares new meeting with former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh

In order to prepare the next meeting between the former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, held separate meetings with the former leaders these days, Director of the Information Center at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Yesayi Artenyan wrote on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Yesterday, a meeting was held with the First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

The materials being spread over the content of the private conversation and also the meeting with the Prime Minister are false. We think that all of this is aimed at failing the process of initiated discussions”, he said.