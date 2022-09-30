Forbes: Restricting Russian oil prices may be Biden's biggest energy mistake

Restricting the price of Russian oil may be U.S. President Joe Biden's biggest energy mistake, Forbes writes.
Restricting the price of Russian oil may be U.S. President Joe Biden's biggest energy mistake, Forbes writes.
In order to prepare the next meeting between the former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, held separate meetings with the former leaders these days, Director of the Information Center at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Yesayi Artenyan wrote on Facebook.
On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a meeting with...
On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Los Angeles...
On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Holy...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Yerevan, the CSTO...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory...
On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...
On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...
On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.
Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...
A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for creating favorable conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is being discussed, reports TASS.
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 09:00 today.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in...
The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...
There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.
India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.
Three Armenian soldiers were killed when Azerbaijani armed forces opened mortar and large-caliber fire...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
month
week
day