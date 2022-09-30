On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a meeting with representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region headed by Chair Nora Hovsepian. Members of the Board of the Armenian Educational Foundation and a group of benefactors also participated in the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said.

September 30, 2022, 13:42 FM Babayan and representatives ANCA-Western Region discuss implementation of various programs in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the implementation of various programs in Artsakh were discussed.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to ANCA for constantly supporting Artsakh and protecting the interests of our Republic.

David Babayan highly appreciated the efforts of the Armenian Educational Foundation in achieving tangible results in the scientific-educational sphere, stressing that the institution has its specific role in the development of the intellectual potential of the Armenian people.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan was also present at the meeting.