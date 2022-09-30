Possibility of using CSTO observers to create favorable conditions for NK conflict settlement being discussed – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the possibility of using observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for creating favorable conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is being discussed, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian FM also highlighted the importance of the support of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for settling the NK conflict.